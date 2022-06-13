S.Korea's average daily shipments of petrochem products dive 90% - association

S.Korea's average daily shipments of petrochemical products have plunged by 90% since a strike by truckers in the country, the Korea Petrochemical Industry Association said on Monday.

Volumes have been slashed to 10% of the usual 74,000 metric tonnes since Cargo Truckers Solidarity union members launched a nationwide strike on June 7, the association said in a statement.

