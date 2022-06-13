Rahul will be exonerated from all 'baseless' accusations: Robert Vadra

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the ED in a money laundering case, his brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday came out in his support saying he will be exonerated from all ''baseless accusations''.

Vadra also cited his own case and how he was summoned 15 times and has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a Facebook post, Vadra, who is married to Priyanka Gandhi, said this government will not be able to suppress the people of the country by such methods of ''harassment''.

''Rahul, you will be undoubtedly exonerated from all baseless accusations,'' he said in the post.

''I have 15 times been through summons and visits with the Enforcement Directorate and have answered every question and delivered more than 23,000 documents, of my first Rupee earned till date,'' Vadra said.

''I believe the truth will prevail and this harassment of the prevailing dispensation will not have the effect they desire. This government will not suppress the people of the country by these methods of harassment. It will only make us all stronger people,'' he also said in his post.

Vadra said they are here to fight each day for the truth and ''the people of the country stand with us''. Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case. The ED also summoned Sonia Gandhi in the case on June 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)