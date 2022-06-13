KOLKATA FOOD GRAIN 2 LAST

WHOLE GRAINS: (in Rs./quintal) Moong 7100.00-8100.00 Masoor 6350.00-6900.00 Arhar 5900.00-6000.00 Mator 5450.00-6400.00 Gram 5200.00-5800.00 Urad 5200.00-5300.00 Moth 10000.00-10400.00 Barley 3000.00-3900.00 Jawar 3000.00-3500.00 Bajra 2900.00-3200.00 Makai(Bihar) 2800.00-3100.00 Makai(A.P) 2400.00-2700.00 Popcorn 4300.00-6400.00 ---- Atta 2600.00-2700.00 Maida 2700.00-2800.00 Suji 2800.00-2900.00 Matar Basan 5300.00-5400.00

