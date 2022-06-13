Left Menu

KOLKATA FOOD GRAIN 2 LAST

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 17:02 IST
KOLKATA FOOD GRAIN 2 LAST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

WHOLE GRAINS: (in Rs./quintal) Moong 7100.00-8100.00 Masoor 6350.00-6900.00 Arhar 5900.00-6000.00 Mator 5450.00-6400.00 Gram 5200.00-5800.00 Urad 5200.00-5300.00 Moth 10000.00-10400.00 Barley 3000.00-3900.00 Jawar 3000.00-3500.00 Bajra 2900.00-3200.00 Makai(Bihar) 2800.00-3100.00 Makai(A.P) 2400.00-2700.00 Popcorn 4300.00-6400.00 ---- Atta 2600.00-2700.00 Maida 2700.00-2800.00 Suji 2800.00-2900.00 Matar Basan 5300.00-5400.00

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022