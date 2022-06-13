Premier Energies Group enters into strategic alliance with Azure Power

Premier Energies Group, a solar energy company, on Monday said it has entered into a strategic alliance with Azure Power to supply 2.4 GW of solar cells and solar modules over the next four years, having an estimated order value of more than Rs 4,000 crore. Premier and Azure together have invested Rs 700 crore to set up a state-of-the-art 1.25 GW solar cell and 1.25 GW solar module facility in Telangana, as part of its expansion plans, a release from Premier said here. This facility would have potential to create employment for 1,000 people directly and help augment ancillary industry creating local employment for 2,000, it said.

Telangana Minister for Industries and Commerce K T Rama Rao said the State government has allotted additional 20 acres of land in e-city for this expansion plan under Telangana mega projects. Speaking on the occasion, Alan Rosling, Chairman, Azure Power, said, “Premier is operating one of the most advanced state-of-the-art solar cell and module line in the country, and we are pleased to partner with Premier. This partnership is a prudent step towards securing long-term sustainable value for our stakeholders and towards actualization of the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.” On this announcement, Surender Pal Singh, Chairman, Premier Energies, said, “We, at Premier, are honoured to partner with Azure Power in the solar manufacturing space in India.” Azure Power is an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in the country. Premier Energies, an integrated solar cell and module manufacturer, has manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, having an operational capacity of 750 MW solar cells and 1,250 MW solar modules. The group is currently focused on the expansion of its manufacturing facilities and would have an operating capacity of 2 GW cells and 2 GW modules by December 2022, the release added. PTI VVK VVK NVG

