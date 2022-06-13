Delhi HC directs TTFI to file affidavit showing criteria for selection of CWG players

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to file an affidavit within seven days on the petitions challenging the selection process of players for the upcoming Common Wealth Games (CWG). The petitions have been listed for Monday for further hearing. The High Court on Friday had issued notice to TTFI on the pleas moved by players Manush Shah and Swastika Ghosh challenging the selection process for CWG. They are kept on the list as reserved players.

Justice Jyoti Singh asked the counsel for TTFI to file an affidavit mentioning the marking criteria and to show that it was properly followed during the selection of players. The court also directed TTFI to produce the file containing marks given to the players. The bench said, "You are saying that you followed the criteria. File an affidavit to show what was the criteria and whether you had followed them. The court must know on what basis marks have been given."

The court allowed the application moved by Advocate Shilpa Gamnani counsel for Manush Shah impleading other players selected for the event. The court granted time to counsel Swastika Ghosh to implead other women players selected for the CWG.

The court said, "The other players should be there to defend themselves." Senior Advocate Arijit argued that his client was not selected despite fulfilling the criteria. Another player was given preference over her as one of the private coaches was part of the selection panel.

He also submitted that the selection panel has non-connected members like athletes and Badminton players. One table tennis coach has resigned from his post. This submission was opposed by the counsel for TTFI.

The bench said, there were several allegations in the writ petitions. You file a proper affidavit on how the players were selected, and how the marks were given so that the court may decide it. On the last date of hearing on June 10 Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri after issuing the notice had asked the counsel for TTFI to take instructions on whether an amendment can be made after the list was sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The Counsel for TTFI had informed the court that Diya Chitale has been included in the list of women's players. Manush Shah is on the list of reserve players. The list has been emailed to IOA for forwarding to CWG. Counsel had also informed the court that the selection process is finalised by a sports expert and rectified by the Committee of Administrator (IOA).

The bench had asked the counsel whether the petitioner can be included in the list of players. The counsel replied that it is not possible. It will affect the interest of other players who are already on the list and they are not parties to the petition. Advocate Abhishek Malhotra, counsel for Manush Shah had submitted that despite fulfilling the criteria petitioner has been included as a reserved or standby player.

The counsel for Swastika Ghosh also submitted that the petitioner is India no. 4 and despite that, she has been included in the list of reserve players. These three table tennis players had approached the Delhi High Court challenging the selection process and its outcome. After filing of the petition by Diya Chitale, TTFI has included her in the list of players.

TTF has already filed a counter affidavit on this point. Diya Chitale and Manush Shah had moved the petition through Advocate Shilpa Gamnani and Atmaja Tripathi. (ANI)

