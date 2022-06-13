Left Menu

Blinken says U.S. will keep pressure on North Korea until it changes course

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:51 IST
Blinken says U.S. will keep pressure on North Korea until it changes course
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the United States will continue to keep pressure on North Korea until it changes course, after Washington this month warned that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test.

"Our goal, simply put, is a peaceful and stable region and world. Until the regime in Pyongyang changes course, we will continue to keep the pressure on," Blinken told reporters following a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Washington.

Park said any provocations by North Korea, including a nuclear test, will be met with a united and firm response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global
4
'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022