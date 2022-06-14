Two drunk men barge into Indore district collector's office with swords

Two alleged drunkards barged into the Indore district collector's office with swords in their hands, informed security personnel adding that the accused will be handed over to police later on.

Speaking to ANI, Parasram Chauhan, Security jawan, said, "Both of them were allegedly drunk when they entered the office. We have caught them and will later hand them to the police for further action."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)