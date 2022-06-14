Left Menu

WPI inflation spikes to record 15.88% in May on costlier food items, crude oil

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 12:53 IST
WPI inflation spikes to record 15.88% in May on costlier food items, crude oil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wholesale price-based inflation rose to a record high of 15.88 percent in May on rising prices of food items and crude oil.

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation was 15.08 percent in April and 13.11 percent in May last year.

''The high rate of inflation in May 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles, basic metals, non-food articles, chemicals & chemical products and food products, etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,'' the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

The WPI inflation has remained in double-digits for the 14th consecutive month since April last year and has been in the upper trajectory for three straight months.

Inflation in food articles in May was 12.34 percent, as prices of vegetables, wheat, fruits, and potato witnessed a sharp spike over the year-ago period.

The rate of price rise in vegetables was 56.36 percent, while in wheat it was 10.55 percent, and in egg, meat, and fish, inflation was 7.78 percent.

In the fuel and power basket, inflation was 40.62 percent, while in manufactured products and oil seeds, it was 10.11 percent and 7.08 percent, respectively.

Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas was 79.50 percent in May.

Retail inflation in May was 7.04 percent, remaining above the Reserve Bank's inflation target for the fifth straight month.

To tame stubbornly high inflation, the RBI hiked its key interest rate by 40 basis points in May and 50 basis points in June.

The central bank, last week, also raised the inflation projection by 100 basis points to 6.7 percent for 2022-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022