Kuwait crown prince in good health after bout of illness - state media

Kuwait's crown prince, who had taken over most duties of the country's ruling emir, has suffered from a bout of illness but is in good health, state news agency KUNA said on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 81, required temporary rest after falling ill, KUNA cited an Emiri court statement as saying. It gave no further details. Last November, Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 84, handed over most of his responsibilities to the crown prince, his designated heir, without specifying for how long.

The emir, who has looked frail in recent public appearances, returned to Kuwait in May after a two-week private visit abroad. The U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state is an OPEC oil producer.

