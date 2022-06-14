Maha agri department asks farmers in Nagpur division to start Kharif sowing after 75 mm rainfall

Ahead of the Kharif season, the Maharashtra agriculture department has advised farmers in the Nagpur division to start sowing seeds only after the region receives 75 mm to 100 mm rainfall which will create enough moisture in the soil, an official said on Tuesday. The Nagpur division includes Wardha, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Nagpur districts. The agriculture department has started preparations for the Kharif season with seeds of major crops and fertilizers being made available for farmers in the market, the agriculture official said. Joint Director (Agriculture), Nagpur Division, Ravindra Bhosle said that the sowing of seeds for the Kharif should be taken up only after the region receives 75 mm to 100 mm rainfall and the depth of sowing should be 3 to 4 cm. Bhosle further said that farmers should go for seed treatment before sowing them and use appropriate fungicides, insecticides and biofertilizers.

In the Nagpur division, Wardha has 4, 34,475 hectares of planned land where cotton, soybean, tur and other crops will be sown for the upcoming Kharif season, Nagpur has 4,75,005 hectares of planned land, Bhandara 1,99,459 hectares, Gondia 1,99,941 hectares, Chandrapur 4,87,819 and Gadchiroli 2,14,916 hectares. He said concerns had been raised over the shortage of imported Phosphatic fertilisers due to the Ukraine-Russia war but there is no such shortfall and the demand will be met soon. He said under the state 'Cotton and Soyabean Scheme', groups of farmers will be formed and they will be provided training, godowns for storage, small ginning mills and some drones for spraying pesticides. The agriculture department has formed 70 flying squads to check the sale of unauthorised and bogus seeds and fertilizers.

