NTPC to begin commercial operations of 15 MW solar capacity at Kawas Solar Project from midnight

State-owned NTPC will begin commercial operations of its 15 MW solar capacity at Kawas Solar Project in Gujarat on Wednesday.

The capacity is part of the 56 MW Kawas Solar Project located in Kawas near Surat district of the state, NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

''...second part capacity of 15 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project at Kawas is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 15.06.2022,'' the company said.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 54,666.68 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 69,031.68 MW.

NTPC, under the ministry of power, is country's largest power generation company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)