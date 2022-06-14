Left Menu

Elephant dies of gunshot wounds in Odisha

A 10-year-old male elephant, which suffered gunshot injuries, died in Odishas Cuttack district on Tuesday, a senior forest official said.The jumbo was found with gunshot wounds near a rivulet in Narasinghapur forest range in the district last week.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 22:04 IST
Elephant dies of gunshot wounds in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old male elephant, which suffered gunshot injuries, died in Odisha's Cuttack district on Tuesday, a senior forest official said.

The jumbo was found with gunshot wounds near a rivulet in Narasinghapur forest range in the district last week. The animal was being treated by doctors of the Satakosia Tiger Reserve, Nandankanan Zoological Park and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneswar, he said.

However, all efforts to keep the elephant alive failed and he passed away on Tuesday, Forest Ranger Prafulla Dehuri said. The tusker had developed septicemia, which could not be controlled even after injecting antibiotics, Dehuri said.

The matter came to the light after Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra drew the attention of Forest and Environment Minister P K Amat about the injured elephant, which was spotted struggling for survival last week.

Alleged poachers had opened fire from country-made guns, leaving the jumbo with deep injuries on its ear, neck and legs, officials said.

According to official sources, at least 133 elephants have been poached or poisoned across Odisha, 144 electrocuted, 36 mowed down by trains and six killed by speeding vehicles since April 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022