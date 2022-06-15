Ukraine said its forces were still trying to evacuate civilians from embattled Sievierodonetsk after Russia destroyed the last bridge to the city, Moscow's main target in its battle for control of eastern Ukraine. FIGHTING * Ukrainian forces are suffering painful losses in fighting Russian troops in both the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and the Kharkiv region, President Zelenskiy said. * In a late night address Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed modern anti-missile weapons now, adding there could be no justification for partner countries to delay delivery. * Russia's Defence Ministry said it had offered Ukrainian fighters sheltering in the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk the chance to surrender on Wednesday. * The governor of the Luhansk region, said: "About 500 civilians remain on the grounds of the Azot plant ... Forty of them are children." * Russia struck an artillery weapons depot with Kalibr cruise missiles in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, RIA news agency reported, citing Russia's defence ministry. * Six people were injured by shelling in the Russian town of Klintsy in the Bryansk region near the border with Ukraine, the regional governor said. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report. * Serhiy Khlan, adviser to the head of southern, mainly Russian-occupied Kherson province, said Ukraine was having tactical success retaking territory there for a second straight week. * Russian President Putin likely still wants to capture much if not all of Ukraine but has had to narrow his tactical objectives in war, the U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy said.

ECONOMY * Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, accused Russia of using the global food crisis as a weapon and of selling stolen Ukrainian grain, especially to African countries. Russia denies accusations of grain theft. * Farmers of Ukraine's southern Odesa region have begun the 2022 grain harvest, taking advantage of favourable weather. * Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however, will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing prices to record levels, Kyiv's agriculture minister said. QUOTES * "The shelling is so powerful that people can no longer stand it in the shelters, their psychological state is on edge. In the last few days residents are finally ready to go, without further ado," said Luhansk governor Gaidai of people in Sievierodonetsk. (Compiled by Gareth Jones and Mark Heinrich; editing by Grant McCool)

