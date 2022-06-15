Left Menu

PM Modi expresses grief over deaths in road accident in UP's Badaun

ANI | Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-06-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 13:39 IST
PM Modi expresses grief over deaths in road accident in UP's Badaun
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths of six people in a road accident in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. "The road accident in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh is very sad. In this, I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Along with this, I wish the injured in the accident a speedy recovery," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

Six people died in an accident near Nowshera of Civil Line police station area of Badaun, informed the police. 15 people have been reported to be injured. The accident happened when a tractor-trolley full of devotees was hit by a medium-duty truck from behind. The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College.

The passengers were returning from 'Kachla Ghat' after taking a bath in the river Ganga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

