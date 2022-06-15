Left Menu

Assam: Senior cop injured in Congress protest in Guwahati

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer of Guwahati Police was injured in an alleged attack by Congress workers during the party's protest in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Assam: Senior cop injured in Congress protest in Guwahati
ACP Himangshu Das, Guwahati City Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer of Guwahati Police was injured in an alleged attack by Congress workers during the party's protest in Guwahati on Wednesday. The Congress leaders and workers were protesting in Guwahati over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

ACP Himangshu Das of Guwahati City Police sustained minor injuries at the Congress protest. "The Congress staged a demonstration at Rajiv Bhawan. Some people were arrested. I got injured there," Das told ANI.

ACP of Guwahati city police injured in an alleged attack by Congress workers during a protest in Guwahati today. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi rejoined ED's ongoing investigation in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper for the third consecutive day.Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for over 20 hours since Monday when he was deposed before the ED investigators in the case for the first time.

As per official sources, Rahul Gandhi was confronted with several documents collated by the ED as evidence recovered so far in the case to get his version. The Congress's "Satyagraha protest" - against what it claimed was the alleged misuse of the probe agencies by the Centre - began early on Monday. Sloganeering, demonstrations, and posters were seen at party headquarters across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

