Reduced Russian gas supply politically motivated -German econ min

The recent reductions in gas supply from Russia are politically motivated, not technically based, said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Wednesday. He warned that there was still a possibility of restricted energy supplies from Russia, adding: "It's not over yet."

Gazprom said on Tuesday it has curbed supplies via the Nord Stream 1 undersea pipeline to Germany to up to 100 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, down from 167 mcm, citing the delayed return of equipment that had been sent for repair. (Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

