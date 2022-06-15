Left Menu

Mexico president says Pemex refineries expected to increase processing

Experts have said production, expected to reach up to 340,000 barrels per day, will likely not kick off until 2024, following construction delays and an expected lengthy launch process. "It is a huge, monumental thing ... "The construction part, without a doubt, will end this year ...

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 18:43 IST
Mexico president says Pemex refineries expected to increase processing

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday the country expected crude processing in six state-run Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) refineries to increase to 1.2 million barrels per day, up from the current level of 840,000 barrels per day.

Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference that the Olmeca refinery along the coast of Tabasco, set to open July 2, will go through a "trial period" of several months before beginning production in 2023. Experts have said production, expected to reach up to 340,000 barrels per day, will likely not kick off until 2024, following construction delays and an expected lengthy launch process.

"It is a huge, monumental thing ... everything must be harmonized to obtain the fuel. It will take time," Lopez Obrador said of the refinery, known as Dos Bocas. "The construction part, without a doubt, will end this year ... but it will not take two years (to be operative)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022