Telangana govt launches portal, helpline for senior citizens

As part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day activities, the Telangana government on Wednesday launched a portal ''Telangana Senior Citizens Maintenance Cases Monitoring System'' (tsseniorcitizens.cgg.gov.in), an official release said.
This portal is designed to make the process of filing maintenance cases hassle-free and transparent as per the provisions laid out in the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, 2007 and the corresponding state's rules.
Minister for SC Development, Disabled Welfare and Senior Citizens Welfare Koppula Eshwar launched the website, along with a poster and a helpline, it said.
Speaking at a meeting organised by Telangana All Senior Citizens Association, the minister said the TRS government has been paying Rs 2,016 per month each to 11 lakh senior citizens in the state.
