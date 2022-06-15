Left Menu

U.S. will evaluate sanctions compliance of Egypt to Lebanon gas deal after terms agreed -U.S. official

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The United States will evaluate if a delayed deal to sell gas from Egypt to Lebanon via Syria violates Caesar sanctions on the Syrian government after Egypt and Lebanon agree to the terms, a U.S. energy official said in an interview aired on Wednesday.

"We've given pre-approval for the project and as soon as Egypt and Lebanon can agree on the terms, which hasn't happened yet, then we can evaluate the project," for compliance with the sanctions regime, U.S. global energy security envoy Amos Hochstein said in an interview with U.S.-based al-Hurra TV.

