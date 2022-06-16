Left Menu

Man held for raping minor in Delhi's Badarpur

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in the Badarpur area of South East Delhi, informed the police on Thursday.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in the Badarpur area of South East Delhi, informed the police on Thursday. Police said the victim and accused both lived in the same house as tenants.

"A 32-year-old man arrested for raping an 8-year-old girl in Badarpur area of South East Delhi. Both lived in the same house as tenants. The accused committed the crime when the girl was alone at home," said Delhi Police. According to the police, the minor victim used to stay with her mother in a rental house in the Badarpur area of Delhi where other tenants were also living.

"The girl's father separated two years ago and her mother works in a factory. After reaching home on Wednesday evening, her mother observed scratch marks on her daughter's body and she was scared. The girl described everything to her mother," police added. Further, the mother informed about the heinous incident to the police, after which the police shifted the victim to a hospital for medical examination.

Police registered a case against the accused under the POSCO Act and arrested him. (ANI)

