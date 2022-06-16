IMF sees Nigeria GDP growing 3.4% in 2022, inflation staying high
16-06-2022
Nigeria's real GDP growth is broadening to all sectors except oil but inflation remains elevated, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday after a team held meetings with the Nigerian authorities from June 6 to 10.
"Regarding the economic outlook, GDP growth is projected at 3.4 percent (y/y) in 2022 while inflation is expected to remain elevated," the IMF said in a statement.
