Controversial remarks row: 357 arrested so far from 9 districts of UP over June 10 violence

A total of 357 people were arrested from various districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the June 10 violence that erupted during protests over controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad till 7 am today, said police on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:07 IST
A visual from the June 10 protest. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A total of 357 people were arrested from various districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the June 10 violence that erupted during protests over controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad till 7 am today, said police on Thursday. This includes 97 from Prayagraj, 85 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 40 from Moradabad, 20 from Ferozabad, 41 from Ambedkarnagar, six from Aligarh, eight from Lakhimpur Kheri and five from Jalaun.

In an official statement, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "A total of 357 accused arrested till 7 am today, in the wake of protests in the state on June 10; 97 from Prayagraj, 85 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 40 from Moradabad, 20 from Ferozabad, and 41 from Ambedkarnagar." Kumar further said that 13 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the violence that erupted on June 10.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. A clash erupted in Prayagaraj between police and protesters. Stones were also hurled during clashes in the Atala area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj. A huge protest was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur over the controversial statements.

Meanwhile, a day after the violence, the UP government conducted a demolition drive at the "illegal properties" of two "masterminds" of the violent protest. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, several other states also witnessed massive protests against controversial remarks. (ANI)

