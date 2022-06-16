Czech utility CEZ says replacing reduced Gazprom gas flows from other sources

Czech utility CEZ said on Thursday it had replaced a reduction in gas deliveries from Russia's Gazprom with volumes from other sources.

"Gazprom informed us of a reduction in deliveries, this applies only to a smaller part of our supplies directly from Gazprom. We have replaced the gas from other sources," CEZ said in an emailed reply to Reuter's questions.

