RWA writes to Delhi LG against proposal for expansion of Okhla WTE plant

Residents of Sukhdev Vihar in southeast Delhi have written to LG VK Saxena, opposing the proposal for the expansion of the Okhla waste-to-energy (WTE) plant situated in the middle of residential areas.

The residents have been fighting a legal battle for more than 12 years, demanding the closure or shifting of the plant from their backyards.

The Sukhdev Vihar Residents Welfare Association (RWA) wrote the letter after the LG last week directed officials to increase the garbage consumption at the plant by another 1,000 metric tonnes which would also result in an additional 17 MW power production.

The RWA said the Union Environment Ministry has capped the garbage consumption at the plant at 1,950 metric tonnes and the power generation at 23 megawatts.

It said the ministry has issued an order against ''any further expansion (beyond 23 MW power generation capacity) at the same site considering the proximity of Sukhdev Vihar residential colony''.

''We welcome your direction to expedite the completion of the WTE plant at Tehkhand, Tughlaqabad... MSW rules require WTE plants to be integral to a landfill and there is no landfill at Sukhdev Vihar. The nearest landfill is at Tughlakabad, the site of the new WTE plant,'' the RWA said.

The issue concerning the location of the Okhla WTE is pending before the Supreme Court. Last year, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had fined the plant for excess emission of dioxins, furans and PM2.5.

''This underlines the constant hazard of toxic emissions to nearby residential areas and institutions, including three major hospitals,'' RWA president U K Bharadwaj said.

Ranjit Devraj, resident of Sukhdev Vihar, said it is a ''red category'' (highly polluting) plant and should not have been there in the first place, forget about its expansion.

''The plant should have been at least 500 metres away from residential areas... also, it is located in a green area in violation of the Delhi Master Plan 2021,'' he added.

