Japan utility group head: fear summer LNG supply disruption from Sakhalin-2, Freeport

The head of Japan's electricity utilities federation on Friday said his biggest concern over fuel procurement during the peak summer demand season is a disruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Sakhalin-2 and the U.S. Freeport projects.

Kazuhiro Ikebe, chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies, who is also president of Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc , also told a news conference that his company expects to secure adequate fuel during the summer through long-term contracts, though disruption from Sakhalin-2 amid the prolonged Ukraine crisis is a concern.

