Russia blames turbine issues, local shortages in France gas supply stoppage

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:19 IST
Alexander Novak Image Credit: Twitter(@novakav1)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A deficit of gas on the European market along with gas turbine maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany could be behind a halt in Russian gas supplies to France, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Gas flows to France from Germany have been at a halt since June 15, France's pipeline operator GRTgaz said on Friday, citing the effects of reduced Russian deliveries.

Asked by a reporter why gas supplies to France had stopped, Novak told a forum on Friday that a gas deficit on the European gas market and the Nord Stream 1 maintenance issues were likely to blame.

