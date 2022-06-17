Russia blames turbine issues, local shortages in France gas supply stoppage
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A deficit of gas on the European market along with gas turbine maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany could be behind a halt in Russian gas supplies to France, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
Gas flows to France from Germany have been at a halt since June 15, France's pipeline operator GRTgaz said on Friday, citing the effects of reduced Russian deliveries.
Asked by a reporter why gas supplies to France had stopped, Novak told a forum on Friday that a gas deficit on the European gas market and the Nord Stream 1 maintenance issues were likely to blame.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Alexander Novak
- Nord Stream 1
- France
- European
- Novak
- Germany
ALSO READ
France's interior minister admits mistakes at CL final
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more
Queen Elizabeth gets Jubilee gift of a horse from France's Macron
France's Macron seen winning parliament majority but PM Borne unpopular, poll shows
France says number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33