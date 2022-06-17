Hyderabad Metro Rail services resume after hours of suspension amid Anti-Agnipath protest

The suspended metro rail services in Hyderbad resumed at 6.35 PM in a phased manner, the L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail informed on Friday. "Hyderabad Metro Rail will resume its services from 6.35 PM onwards today, in a phased manner," the metro rail tweeted.

Earlier in the day, they had informed about the suspension of metro services in all three lines of the Hyderabad Metro Rail "till further notice" at 1:12 pm. "Passengers are informed that due to some disturbance in the city, all operations in all three lines of Hyderabad Metro Rail stand suspended till further notice. Passengers are advised to take care and make alternate arrangements," it had informed via another tweet.

The decision came amid the tense situations in the city due to ongoing Anti-Agnipath agitation in the state. As per the reports, at least one person died in Telangana's Secunderabad after the protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme turned violent.

On June 14, the Union Cabinet approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. Youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers and will serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. Earlier today, agitators vandalised the Secunderabad Railway Station and set a train ablaze during the protest.

Telangana Police resorted to aerial firing to disperse the angry crowd at the railway station. Speaking to mediapersons, the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Raja Rao said, "Around 13 people were brought to the Gandhi hospital. One person was brought dead. After the Panchama is done on the dead body, a postmortem examination will be conducted."

The official informed that an investigation was underway and said that two persons were in need of surgery while the condition of one person remained critical. Others brought to the hospital were reported 'out of danger'. "The investigation is still on, one person received a fracture and another has an injury in the chest and now surgery is going on. These two surgeries are on. The remaining have received injuries and we are trying to take out foreign bodies. One is critical and others out of danger," Rao had informed.

A similar agitation amongst the youth was observed in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, however, the police have undertaken the measures for restoring peace in disturbed areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)