Meghalaya: Sohra records maximum rainfall in 24 hours after 27 years

The Sohra region of Meghalaya's Cherrapunji recorded the third time highest rainfall on Friday. Sohra recorded 972.0 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours (from 8.30 AM Thursday to 8.30 AM today).

As per the information, this is the third time that Sohra received its highest-ever rainfall. It had earlier recorded the rainfall of 1563.3 mm on 16 June 1995 and 973.8mm on 5 June 1956. The Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama (RKM) of Sohra recorded 908.4 mm of rainfall in the past 24 Hours. This is the highest ever rainfall since 1998, received by Sohra (RKM) in June.

Cherrapunji's data from the year 1901 shows that today's 972mm rainfall is the 3rd highest for the city in the last 122 years. According to the India Meteorological Department, Mawsynram got 1003.6mm of rainfall in 24 hours Cherrapunji still holds the record of receiving the highest daily rainfall of 1563.3mm on 16 June 1995.

"As per the past data, Mawsynram recorded its highest daily rain in June on Friday in the last 83 years after 1940," IMD said in a tweet. "Under the influence of strong south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast and adjoining east India in lower tropospheric levels, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to come over Assam and Meghalaya during June 16 to 18...," IMD had said in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Incessant rainfall in Meghalaya caused a landslide in Darrang village on Darrang Shnongpdeng Road under Dawki Police Station limits in the West Jaintia Hills district. The restoration work is underway at present. Several roads were also damaged by landslides in the East Khasi Hills district.Four minors were killed and two injured in a landslide that occurred at Laitlarem village under Mawphlang C&RD block in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district yesterday.

Among the deceased children, two were girls and all are below 10 years old. The injured persons are being given treatment at Mawphlang CHC.According to the district administration, one residential house was destroyed by the overflowing mud. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased. Sangma also held a review meeting to assess the situation in the state's Garo Hills region which has been hit by landslides and floods last week.

The meeting held at Tura was attended by the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and district officials in the three worst-affected districts of West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills District. During the meeting, officials apprised the Meghalaya Chief Minister of the different relief measures that are being taken in their respective jurisdictions while informing them that the situation in most areas is returning to normal due to receding flood waters.

The officials reported damage to road infrastructure, houses and property in all three districts. Agriculture and farming activities have also been badly affected.The Meghalaya Chief Minister instructed all officials to actively engage and extend all possible assistance so that emergency relief measures reach the flood-affected people and families at the earliest. (ANI)

