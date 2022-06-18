Left Menu

Assam: CM visits Darrang, inspects breached LB embankment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday directed the Water Resources Department (WRD) to expedite the construction of a new alignment for improving fortification at the breached LB embankment near Bor Athiabari.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 18-06-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 19:29 IST
Assam: CM visits Darrang, inspects breached LB embankment
Assam Chief Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday directed the Water Resources Department (WRD) to expedite the construction of a new alignment for improving fortification at the breached LB embankment near Bor Athiabari. CM Sarma visited the Darrang district of Assam to inspect the breached LB embankment, caused due to the surging Saktola river.

"Directed Water Resources Department (WRD) to plug the breached portion. Also assured local people that the embankment with new alignment will be made to improve fortification," the Chief Minister tweeted. Adding further, he tweeted, "As the flood water recedes, Ministers of Water Resources and Irrigation Department will come to expedite construction of new alignment of the embankment."

According to his tweet, MP Dilip Saikia, MLAs Bhabesh Kalita, Paramananda Rajbongshi, Basanta Das, and the former MLA Gurujyoti Das had also accompanied him during his visit to Darrang. Earlier in the day, Sarma told ANI that he was humbled by the reassuring generosity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he enquired about the flood situation in Assam.

"At 6 am today, PM Modi called me to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. While expressing his concerns over hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity, PM assured all help from Central Government. Humbled by his reassuring generosity," he said. According to a report from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), following torrential rains in the past couple of days, the water level of several rivers in the district is rising up and has submerged 1891.80 hectares of cropland.

As per the reports, more than 1.23 lakh people in the Nalbari district of lower Assam have been affected by the current wave of the deluge. The flood waters have destroyed several embankments, and roads and washed away many houses in the district. The flood has devastated Paschim Nalbari, Ghograpar, Barbhag, Nalbari, Tihu, Banekuchi, and the Barkhetri revenue circles of the district and has inundated as many as 203 villages.

The district administration has set up 54 relief camps in the district and nearly 16,000 flood-affected people of the district are currently lodged in these camps. In the last 24 hours, two people in the district lost their lives after drowning in flood waters.

In the current wave of floods, nearly 1.61 lakh domestic animals in the district have also been affected. On Friday, the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services had rescued 557 people from flood-hit areas of the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022