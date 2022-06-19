Left Menu

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine phase III trials completed

Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech on Saturday (local time) said that the clinical phase III trials of the COVID-19 nasal vaccine have been completed and the company will submit its data with Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) next month.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2022 03:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 03:47 IST
Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine phase III trials completed
Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shailesh Yadav Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech on Saturday (local time) said that the clinical phase III trials of the COVID-19 nasal vaccine have been completed and the company will submit its data with Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) next month.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr Ella said, "We just completed a clinical trial, a data analysis is going on. Next month, we will submit the data to the regulatory agency. If everything is okay, then we will get permission to launch and it will be the world's first clinically proven nasal COVID-19 vaccine". Krishna was in Paris as a speaker at Viva Technology 2022 where India was declared country of the year.

India's drug controller had in January this year given permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct standalone phase III trials on its COVID-19 nasal vaccine. On the booster dose of COVID-19, Krishna said that those who had taken the second dose must take the booster dose.

"Booster dose of vaccine gives immunity. I always say the booster dose is a miracle dose for every vaccination. Even in children first, two doses don't give much immunity, but the third dose gives an amazing response to the child. The same thing for adults also. The third dose is very important for adults. COVID-19 can't be eradicated 100 per cent. It will be there and we have to live with it and handle it and more intelligently how to control it," he said. Talking about the Vivatech 2022, Krishna said that this is really great achievement for India, building a brand name in France.

"I am glad to say 65 startups from India, under NITI Aayog they all came, showing that technology to a lot of people, what India can do, how India can innovate for the world. They are vibrant because I was a startup in 1997." He said that earlier United States was the centre of startups but for the first time Indians are getting exposure in France.

"I am so happy to say the French government is very practical. They are really encouraging India and with truthfully a good heart. Again, they are really pushing how more the government can work together. How about the country's startups can work together? How government policies can create an ecosystem that is scalable, even French President Macron was talking about how to scale it up between the two partnerships, how to scale up for globe and the digitalization all that is talking about infrastructure, digitalization all that they are talking and that is a good sign between the two countries and the first time French is coming closer to India," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
2
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms'

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022