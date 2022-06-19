Left Menu

Mayawati urges Centre to reconsider Agnipath Scheme, says 'move frustrating for youth'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday slammed the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme and said that the move has left the country's youth 'disappointed and frustrated'.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 14:40 IST
Mayawati urges Centre to reconsider Agnipath Scheme, says 'move frustrating for youth'
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday slammed the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme and said that the move has left the country's youth 'disappointed and frustrated'. She urged the government to reconsider its decision and requested the youth to exercise restraint.

Protests have erupted in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces. In some places, the protests turned violent as trains were set ablaze. "At a time when the vast population of the country, especially the youth, except a handful of people, is forced to fight tirelessly every day on the path of poverty, inflation, unemployment, stress etc. The recruitment scheme has made many disappointed and frustrated," Mayawati tweeted.

"It is the result of over-limiting the number and possibilities of recruitment in railways, army and paramilitary forces etc. Youth's anger is boiling, which needs to be handled properly," she added. "It is again requested that the future of the country should reconsider its decision by taking seriously the issue of pain and the future of these suffering youth and take Parliament into confidence in such important matters related to the security of the country. The youth are also appealed to exercise restraint," she said.

Meanwhile, one person died in Telangana's Secunderabad on Friday as protests against the newly announced military recruitment policy, Agnipath, turned violent. Earlier, protesters torched compartments of a train in Bihar's Samastipur and those in another train at Lakhisarai station.

The protests could be witnessed in Haryana. Earlier on Friday, the protestors vandalised the police barricades, which had been put on the roads of Narnaul, following which Section 144, restricting the gathering of more than four persons, was clamped in the area. The state government, on Thursday, put in place the prohibitory orders in Palwal, while internet services were suspended in Faridabad district's Ballabgarh.

Earlier on Thursday, people had hit the streets in Haryana's Palwal against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of youths to defence services. Earlier on Friday, railway traffic was blocked and train coaches were set ablaze in several states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

According to the latest announcement by the Ministry, the upper age limit for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) - inclusive of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) - will stand at 26 years. Meanwhile, the first batch of Agniveers will avail a further relaxation of 5 years beyond the upper age limit of 23, taking it to 28 years. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022