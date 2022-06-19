Iraq will implement federal court ruling on Kurdish oil industry, oil minister says
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 19-06-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 16:48 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
The Iraqi oil minister said on Sunday that Iraq would implement a ruling from its federal court in February in which it deemed a Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional.
In February, Iraq's federal court deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.
Ihsan Abdul Jabbar was speaking at a news conference in Baghdad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former Kurdish fighter key to survival of Swedish government
U.S. backed Kurdish led forces say ready to coordinate with Syrian army against Turkey
Swedish government survives no-confidence vote with help of former Kurdish fighter
Turkey jails 16 Kurdish journalists over propaganda charges
ANALYSIS-Kurdish tensions stymie Iraqi region's gas export ambitions