Assam: Flood-like situation prevails in various areas of Cachar district

Various areas in Assam's Cachar district witnessed a flood-like situation on Sunday.

ANI | Cachar (Assam) | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 17:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Various areas in Assam's Cachar district witnessed a flood-like situation on Sunday. The Berenga Betukandi area too was flooded.

The entire area is now flooded after an embankment of the Barak river was washed away. Earlier, floods and resultant landslides in Assam claimed 62 lives this year so far.

In the last 24 hours, eight people died after drowning in flood waters - two each in Barpeta and Karimganj districts, one each in Darrang, Hailakandi, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts and eight people are still missing. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), out of 62 people, 51 people died in floods while 11 persons lost their lives in landslides.

Nearly 31 lakh people of 32 districts - Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, have been affected by the second wave of the deluge. (ANI)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

