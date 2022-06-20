J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists; 1 terrorist killed
One terrorist has been killed by security forces after an encounter broke out in the Chatpora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.
One terrorist has been killed by security forces after an encounter broke out in the Chatpora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. "#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.
Earlier today, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "#Encounter has started at Chatpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice" Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
