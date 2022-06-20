Left Menu

Perrie Edwards, soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-06-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 10:29 IST
Perrie Edwards Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged and will soon tie the knot. Edwards, 28, announced their engagement in an Instgaram post over the weekend.

''Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!'' the singer captioned a series of photographs from the special moment.

The engagement comes almost a year after the couple welcomed their first child, son Axel.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, first began dating in 2016, but made their relationship public a year later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

