Amit Shah speaks to Assam, Meghalaya CMs to discuss flood situation in both states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma to discuss the flood situation in parts of both states in the wake of heavy rainfall. The Home Minister took Twitter to inform his conversation with the two Chief Ministers.

The Home Minister assured both the Chief Ministers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government stands firmly with the people of Assam and Meghalaya in this hour of need. Shah also informed that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) would visit the flood-affected areas of Assam and Meghalaya to assess the damages.

"Spoke to CM Assam Shri @himantabiswa and CM Meghalaya Shri @SangmaConrad to discuss the situation in parts of both states in the wake of heavy rainfall & flooding. Modi government stands firmly with the people of Assam and Meghalaya in this hour of need," Shah tweeted. "An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit the flood-affected areas of Assam and Meghalaya to assess the damages. After the earlier spell of floods, an IMCT visited the affected areas of Assam from 26 May to 29 May 2022," he further said in a series of tweets.

Over 40 people have died in floods and landslides in Assam and Meghalaya while the number of people affected went up to 30 lakh, prompting calls to the army for rescue operations. Assam's flood situation turned critical after 10 more flood-related deaths were reported on Monday that has taken the toll to 81 even as the state government requisitioned IAF to airlift petrol, diesel and geo bags to Barak valley, which remains cut off from the rest of the state due to flood and rampant landslides at multiple locations.

According to Assam Disaster Management Authority, over five lakh more people were affected since Sunday which has pushed the number of total affected people to over 47 lakh. Over 23 lakh flood-hit people are currently taking shelter in 810 temporary relief camps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)