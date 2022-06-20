Delhi Court grants 14 day police custody to arrested in Moose Wala murder case

A Delhi Court on Monday granted 14 days custody of three accused, including two shooters, to Delhi Police in connection with Moose Wala's murder case. These accused are allegedly associated with Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Singer Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab on May 29. Vacation Judge Sanjay Khanagwal of Patiala House Court sent Priyavrat alias Fauji, Kashish alias Kuldeep and Keshav Kumar in custody of Special cell of Delhi police till July 4.

Delhi police arrested Priyvrat, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana and Keshav Kumar a resident of Bathinda in Punjab yesterday. Police has recovered arms and ammunition in large quantity from the accused persons. Delhi Police sought the custody of the arrested persons to interrogate them to unearth the case and to confront the accused persons with other accused.

Delhi Police told that the team of shooters was led by Priyvrat and he was in constant touch with gangster Goldy Brar who took the responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala. Priyvrat was the main shooter of the team and he allegedly shot dead singer and Congress leader Moose Wala. According to Delhi Police Priyvrat was seen in the CCTV footage of a petrol pump. Delhi police told earlier he was involved in two cases of murder. He was arrested in 2015 in connection with a murder in Sonipat. He was also wanted in a murder that happened in Sonipat in 2021.

Delhi Police said that Kashish is also a shooter and he has also been seen in the CCTV footage of petrol pump. He is wanted in a murder case registered at Jhajjar, Haryana in the year of 2021. Police told that Keshav Kumar is an accomplice of the shooters. He prov6the logistic support and took them in an Alto car after the shooting. He was with the shooters prior to Shooting in Mansa.

Police told that Keshav was arrested in a murder case in Bathinda in the year 2020. He is a suspect in an extortion racket in Punjab. This arrest has been affected after the arrest of Lawrence Bishnoi by Punjab Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder. His custody was granted to Punjab Police by Patiala House Court on June 14, 2022. (ANI)

