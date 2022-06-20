Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded proposal of PM Mitra Park in Kankani

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked the centre to approve the proposal of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM Mitra) Park in Kankani, Jodhpur, government on Monday said.

Gehlot sought the approval in a letter he wrote to Union textile minister Piyush Goyal on March 9 this year. In an official statement, Gehlot said that about 1,000 acres of land has been proposed for PM Mitra Park in Kankani, Jodhpur and work on electricity, water, roads and other infrastructure facilities has also been started.

"Gehlot has requested to approve the proposal at the earliest in view of the favourable conditions of the textile industry in Rajasthan.

"At the same time, he has said that facilities are already available in Jodhpur to take the products of Rajasthan to the international market," the release said.

