Efforts launched to cage tiger which has killed two people in Corbett

Chief Wildlife Warden Parag Madhukar Dhakate gave his consent on Monday to tranquillise and cage a tiger which has killed two persons and injured one in Corbett Tiger Reserve so far.The tiger had assaulted these persons on the fringe of the reserves Sarpduli range, CTR Director Naresh Kumar said.Patrolling has been stepped up to catch the big cat, he said. The tiger had claimed its first victim in Corbett in February this year.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 20-06-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 23:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chief Wildlife Warden Parag Madhukar Dhakate gave his consent on Monday to tranquillise and cage a tiger which has killed two persons and injured one in Corbett Tiger Reserve so far.

The tiger had assaulted these persons on the fringe of the reserve's Sarpduli range, CTR Director Naresh Kumar said.

Patrolling has been stepped up to catch the big cat, he said. Two elephants have also been brought from Dhikala to help in the effort.

Officials have been asked to maintain extreme caution in the exercise, Kumar said.

Villagers living on the fringe of Corbett have been asked not to go to the forest. The tiger had claimed its first victim in Corbett in February this year. It claimed its second victim at the reserve on June 15 and injured another person seriously on June 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

