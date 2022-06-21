Left Menu

'Yoga is spiritual, not religious,' says Baba Ramdev

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-06-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 08:20 IST
'Yoga is spiritual, not religious,' says Baba Ramdev
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Ramdev began Yoga at 5 am where more than 10,000 of his followers performed various Yoga asanas till 8 am. They were briefed about various health benefits and cures of various illnesses by performing particular Yoga asanas.

The event was streamed live on various platforms for Yoga followers across the globe. "The nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and we should aim to keep our body free of any illness. And for this one should do four-five Yoga asanas every day," Ramdev said.

He added that Yoga is for everyone and urged people not to associate it with any religion or political party. "People of all religions do Yoga to keep their body fit and cure any prolonged illness. Some people with their agenda are trying to associate it with religion. I request all leaders of opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi to do Yoga because it is a spiritual activity," he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting Yoga recognized across the globe and making the entire world celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21. On the protest that erupted over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, he said, "Some people have agenda to create unrest in the country and entire opposition leaders could not stand in front of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah."

This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity" . The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over. Prime Minister's Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring' which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses National boundaries.

As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One Sun, One earth'. The Digital yoga exhibition showcases the latest technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) to project the history and wisdom of Yoga. The static exhibition consists of 146 stalls which have been taken up by yoga institutions, Ayush institutions under the ambit of the Government of Karnataka and the Government of India. Keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence the Ministry for Ayush also identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

This year International Day of Yoga 2022 witnesses many firsts, including the 'Guardian ring', a yoga demonstration by Union cabinet ministers at 75 iconic locations in India and a special digital yoga and static exhibition in Mysuru Dussera Grounds, Mysuru. The Digital yoga exhibition showcased the latest technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) to project the history and wisdom of Yoga. The static exhibition consists of 146 stalls which have been taken up by yoga institutions, Ayush institutions under the ambit of the Government of Karnataka and the Government of India.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, as many as 25 crores of people are expected to participate in International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrations across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day during his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022