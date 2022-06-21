J-K: Indian Army personnel perform yoga at 13,000 ft on 8th International Yoga Day

The Indian Army on Tuesday celebrated the 8th International Yoga Day at the Amarnath Holy cave in the Pahalgam region of the Union Territory. The Indian Army informed that around 450 soldiers performed various asanas, pranayama and mediation at an altitude of 13,000ft including the Holy cave, Brarimarg, Sangam, Baltal and Domel.

According to an official statement, Yoga is a part of the daily routine of the Jawans, especially the ones deployed in the high altitude area as it helps to keep them physically and mentally fit in harsh weather conditions. The Yoga practice session was also joined by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and police personnel who were deployed en route to Holy cave.

They (Yoga performers) were also briefed about the benefits of Yoga and how its constant practice can change their life and cure many diseases without any medical prescription. The Covid-19 crisis has caused a psychophysical, emotional and physical impact on people of all ages in the country. The troops have been "successfully kept shielded from such effects to a great extent" because of the regular Yoga practices, despite all challenges.

Apart from giving emphasis on physical fitness, the event was also aimed at popularising Yoga and spreading awareness among the soldiers. A large number of soldiers also showed interest in learning yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation. Earlier in the day, the "Silent Warriors" of the Indian Army also participated in the Yoga session of the International Yoga Day 2022, in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

"These Silent Warriors remain operationally ready to respond to any contingency and are always relied upon by soldiers during sensitive missions. These brave, reliable and indispensable force multipliers along with their handlers have thus earned a mark of respect and garnered a lot of appreciation in the Armed Forces," said the Indian Army. On the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday performed yoga at the main event in the heritage city of Mysuru, where more than 15,000 people participated in the Yoga celebrations with him. At the event, PM Modi said that yoga is becoming a way of life and has become a source of inspiration for health, balance and cooperation.

The Prime Minister remarked that India is celebrating Yoga Day at a time when the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence, "the Amrit Mahotsav." This widespread acceptance of Yoga Day is the acceptance of that "Amrit spirit of India which gave energy to India's freedom struggle." Mass Yoga demonstrations are being organised at 75 iconic locations across the country which have been witness to the glorious history of India and have been the centre of cultural energy.

PM Modi also emphasised that the eternal journey of yoga will continue in the direction of an "eternal future". This year the theme for the celebration is "yoga for humanity".

Prime Minister's yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring' which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate yoga's unifying power that surpasses National boundaries. As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One Sun, One earth'.

Keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence the Ministry for Ayush also identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration. This year International Day of Yoga 2022 witnessed many firsts, including the 'Guardian ring', yoga demonstration by Union cabinet ministers at 75 iconic locations in India and a special digital yoga and static exhibition in Mysuru Dussera Grounds, Mysuru.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, as many as 25 crores of people are expected to participate in International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrations across the world. Earlier, Yog Guru Ramdev performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Many children and other people also attend the event. (ANI)

