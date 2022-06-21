Left Menu

The US Navy said Tuesday its forces had a tense encounter with Irans paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The Navys Mideast-based 5th Fleet said three Guard vessels had an unsafe and unprofessional encounter as the USS Sirocco and USNS Choctaw County transited Monday through the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-06-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 12:00 IST
US Navy, Iran have tense encounter in Strait of Hormuz
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The US Navy said Tuesday its forces had a tense encounter with Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet said three Guard vessels had an "unsafe and unprofessional" encounter as the USS Sirocco and USNS Choctaw County transited Monday through the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. The Navy said one of three of the Guard fast crafts raced head-on at the Sirocco before changing course. The Navy said the Sirocco fired a warning flare during the encounter as well.

A short video released by the Navy showed the encounter. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident in the strait, through which a fifth of all oil traded passes. It comes as tensions remain high in the region as Iran's nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters as negotiations over the accord are stalled. Meanwhile, Tehran's atomic program enriches uranium at its closest levels to weapons grade yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

