BRIEF-UAE's ADNOC Identifies AED 70 Billion Worth Of Products With Local Manufacturing Potential

ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL CO: * ADNOC IDENTIFIES 70 BILLION AED WORTH OF PRODUCTS WITH LOCAL MANUFACTURING POTENTIAL, AND INVITES THE PRIVATE SECTOR TO SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY

* ADNOC SAYS AGREEMENTS ON 21 BILLION AED OF THESE MANUFACTURING OPPORTUNITIES SIGNED WITH UAE AND INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES AT THE 'MAKE IT IN THE EMIRATES' FORUM * ADNOC SAYS PRODUCTS IDENTIFIED THAT COULD BE MANUFACTURED LOCALLY WILL BE PURCHASED BY ADNOC BETWEEN 2022-2030 AS IT EXPANDS ITS OPERATIONS Further company coverage:

