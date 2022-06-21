Left Menu

Sangli deaths: Police says 'case of suicide due to loan'

After nine members of a family were found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli on Monday, the police said that the incident appears 'like a case of suicide due to loan.'

ANI | Sangli (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:17 IST
Sangli deaths: Police says 'case of suicide due to loan'
Sangli Superintndent of Police Dixit Gedam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After nine members of a family were found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli on Monday, the police said that the incident appears 'like a case of suicide due to loan.' "Police will be investigating the matter from all angles but prima facie it looks like a case of suicide due to loan," said Sangli Superintendent of Police Dixit Gedam, when asked that the incident looks like that of Delhi's Burari deaths.

"Sangali Police registered a case against 25 people. A total of 13 people have been arrested till now. The suicide note mentions that they were troubled by some private money lenders from whom they had borrowed money," added Sangli (Maharashtra) SP Dixit Gedam. Police have suspected it to be a case of suicide. The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in the Sangli district.

First Information Report (FIR) under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of PIC has been registered against 25 Persons and nine persons were detained, Maharashtra Police said. In 2018, a mass suicide took place in Delhi's Burari area where 11 members of the Bhatia family were found dead. A total of 10 members were found hanging from an iron mesh in the ceiling of the house in North Delhi, while the body of Narayan Devi, 77, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room In Delhi's Burari. (ANI)

