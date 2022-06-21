800 cops to oversee security for Golconda Bonalu festival on June 30, says Telangana Minister

As many as 800 police personnel will oversee security arrangements for Bonalu festival to be held at Golconda here on June 30, Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Yadav held a review meeting on the festival with officials concerned.

Bonalu is a Hindu festival where Goddess Mahakali is worshiped. He said Bonalu and Bathukamma festivals which are unique to Telangana have now become globally famous after K Chandrashekar Rao become Chief Minister.

The minister said followed by Bonalu in Golconda, the Secunderabad and Hyderabad festivals will be celebrated.

For Golconda Bonalu, about 8.75 lakh water packets and 55,000 water bottles will be kept for devotees. Similarly, four ambulances and five medical camps will be kept in case of requirement, he added.

