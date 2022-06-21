Left Menu

Odisha: Three CRPF troops killed in Naxal attack

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday afternoon, the force said.

ANI | Naupada (Odisha) | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:46 IST
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday afternoon, the force said. The CRPF personnel were part of a road opening party when they came under attack around 2.30 pm.

The troops of 19 Battalion CRPF were deployed for a road opening party near Sahajpani village under Boden police station in Naupada when they were attacked. The deceased CRPF troops have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shishupal Singh (Uttar Pradesh), ASI Shivlal and constable Dharmendra Singh (both Haryana).

"The troops retaliated forcing the Maoists to flee," the CRPF said. (ANI)

