Russian foreign minister to visit Iran on Wednesday - Tass

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to Iran on Wednesday, Tass news agency said on Tuesday, citing Russia's ambassador in Vienna. It did not give further details.

Last month Moscow said Russia and Iran - which are both under Western sanctions and sit on some of the world's largest oil reserves - had discussed swapping supplies for oil and gas as well as setting up a logistics hub.

