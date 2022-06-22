Russian foreign minister to visit Iran on Wednesday - Tass
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2022 01:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 01:42 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to Iran on Wednesday, Tass news agency said on Tuesday, citing Russia's ambassador in Vienna. It did not give further details.
Last month Moscow said Russia and Iran - which are both under Western sanctions and sit on some of the world's largest oil reserves - had discussed swapping supplies for oil and gas as well as setting up a logistics hub.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan to freeze assets of two more Russian banks, one Belarusian bank
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Additional sanctions on Russian state companies announced
WRAPUP 4-Street fighting, constant shellling as Russia pushes for control of Ukraine's Donbas
Russia's progress on Popasna axis has stalled over the last week, Britain says