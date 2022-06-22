Left Menu

Russian foreign minister to visit Iran on Wednesday - Tass

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2022 01:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 01:42 IST
Russian foreign minister to visit Iran on Wednesday - Tass
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to Iran on Wednesday, Tass news agency said on Tuesday, citing Russia's ambassador in Vienna. It did not give further details.

Last month Moscow said Russia and Iran - which are both under Western sanctions and sit on some of the world's largest oil reserves - had discussed swapping supplies for oil and gas as well as setting up a logistics hub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022