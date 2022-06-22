J-K Police attaches 5 residential houses used by terrorists for hideouts

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached five houses in Srinagar used for harbouring terrorists. Two houses were attached in Parimpora, while one each in Panthachowk, Nowhatta and Zakoora area of Srinagar district.

The police also claimed that many attacks on civilians and security forces were conspired and planned by terrorists while using these houses as hideouts. "These are the houses where it has been proved beyond doubt that these houses were used for purpose of terrorism and the shelter or harbour was voluntarily or knowingly given by the member(s) of the house," said police.

According to Srinagar Police, the residential houses of wilful harbourers of terrorists were attached as per section 2(g) and section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. "Some more such houses have been identified and any wilful harbouring will be dealt with the full force of law," it said.

Police also requested citizens not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which they will be forced to take resort to attachment proceedings. "In case of any forced or coercive entry by terrorists into any house, the matter should be brought to the notice of police immediately," said police.

Earlier on Tuesday, security forces busted a terror module of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested three associates of LeT, said police on Tuesday. The arrested terror associates have been identified as Ashiq Hussain Hajam Ghulam Mohi Din Dar and Tahir Bin Ahmed.

"Budgam Police along with 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 181 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) busted a terror module of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba by arresting 03 terror associates of LeT," the police said in an official release. During the operation, the security forces also recovered incriminating material of LeT along with following arms and ammunition from their possession.

"One Chinese pistol, two pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, one AK magazine, and 30 AK rounds, along with one bike used in terror crime has also been recovered and seized in the said case," said police. The preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested terror associates have been involved in the transportation of terrorists, arms, and explosive material and were providing logistic support to the terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Budgam district.

The case has been registered at Chadoora Police Station Chadoora under relevant sections of law. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

