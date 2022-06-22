Left Menu

Sri Lanka PM says economy ''has collapsed,'' unable to buy oil

Sri Lankas prime minister says its debt-laden economy has collapsed after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Wednesday that the South Asian country is facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 22-06-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 14:13 IST
Sri Lanka PM says economy ''has collapsed,'' unable to buy oil
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's prime minister says its debt-laden economy has "collapsed" after months of shortages of food, fuel, and electricity. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Wednesday that the South Asian country is "facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity, and food. Our economy has completely collapsed." Wickremesinghe is also the finance minister tasked with stabilizing the economy. He said Sri Lanka is unable to purchase imported fuel, even for cash, due to heavy debts owed by its petroleum corporation. He said the government missed out on the chance to turn the situation around and that "We are now seeing signs of a possible fall to rock bottom."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022