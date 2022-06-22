Left Menu

Major fire breaks out in Chandigarh's furniture market near Mohali

Major fire broke out on Wednesday in the furniture market here which borders Punjabs Mohali, fire department officials said. They said that furniture and other goods of several shops were gutted in the fire which broke out late afternoon.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:53 IST
Major fire broke out on Wednesday in the furniture market here which borders Punjab's Mohali, fire department officials said. They said that furniture and other goods of several shops were gutted in the fire which broke out late afternoon. At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be known, officials said. Chaos reigned in the Sector 53 furniture market after the fire broke out there, with shopkeepers and their workers rushing to rescue their goods and putting them outside on the road.

